India waltzed into the ICC U-19 World Cup final today after registering a convincing win over Pakistan by 203 runs. Shubman Gill and Ishan Porel were the star performers for Prithvi Shaw's side as the much-anticipated contest was reduced to a one-sided affair. Gill's unbeaten 102-run knock helped India post a competitive total of 272/9. The stylish right-hander's 94-ball stay at the crease included seven boundaries. Openers Shaw and Manjot Kalra made key contributions scoring 41 and 47 runs respectively. For Pakistan, Muhammad Musa impressed with figures of 4/67.In response, Pakistan failed to put up a fight as pacer Porel ran through their top order with a fiery spell. Porel was too hot to handle for the opposition batsmen, ending with figures of 4/17. Rohail Nazir top scored for Pakistan with 18 runs. Pakistan were bowled out for just 69 runs.