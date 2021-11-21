ICC ( Rrad Indian Cricket Council) fines Shaheen Afridi

Pak vs Ban: ICC fines Shaheen Afridi for throwing ball at Bangladesh batsman in second T20 fixture "Shaheen Shah Afridi has been fined 15 per cent of his match fees for breaching Level 1 of the ICC Code of Conduct," says ICC.

ICC has been busy dishing out demerit points and issuing fines to Pakistani players .Only three two T20 later, two Pakistani players have already been penalised .Hassan Ali and Shaheen Afridi.