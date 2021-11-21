ICC ( Read Indian Cricket Council) fines Shaheen Afridi

Looks like Indians are taking their revenue against Pakistani players thru ICC management
They did same think in past when they banned numerous Pakistani Bowlers and deducted miscellaneous match fee from Captains of Pakistani Team after they won Series against opponents
- Shoaib Malik was banned from bowling , fined as captain for winning games for silly things like slow over rate
- Hafeez / Shoaib were scrutinized for Doosra bowling
- Saeed Ajmal was similarly mad controversial at end of his career instead of being acknowledged as Spin Bowler of decade , he used to take 3-4 wickets and win matches
- Shabbir Ahmed was another bowler, who was taking 4-5 wicket haul
- The witch hunt after T20 World cup win (Amir/Butt and Asif)
- Yasir Shah his blood pressure medication was made controversial, which eventually lead to him being out of picture in Pakistani cricket all together after he was routinely praised to have qualities like shane warne
Throwing ball at stumps is something an automatic response ball slips from hand
ICC did not find problem when Hafeez slipped ball was struck by Australian player when it double bounced
I believe the rules don't get applied to Australians or British player as it is called playful Banter between "friends"