ICC ( Read Indian Cricket Council) fines Shaheen Afridi

Good. hasan ali deserves more. he made a ridiculous gesture towards Bangladeshi batsman in first t20 game. Time to teach these bowlers some discipline.
 
Looks like Indians are taking their revenue against Pakistani players thru ICC management

They did same think in past when they banned numerous Pakistani Bowlers and deducted miscellaneous match fee from Captains of Pakistani Team after they won Series against opponents

  • Shoaib Malik was banned from bowling , fined as captain for winning games for silly things like slow over rate
  • Hafeez / Shoaib were scrutinized for Doosra bowling
  • Saeed Ajmal was similarly mad controversial at end of his career instead of being acknowledged as Spin Bowler of decade , he used to take 3-4 wickets and win matches
  • Shabbir Ahmed was another bowler, who was taking 4-5 wicket haul
  • The witch hunt after T20 World cup win (Amir/Butt and Asif)
  • Yasir Shah his blood pressure medication was made controversial, which eventually lead to him being out of picture in Pakistani cricket all together after he was routinely praised to have qualities like shane warne

Throwing ball at stumps is something an automatic response ball slips from hand
ICC did not find problem when Hafeez slipped ball was struck by Australian player when it double bounced


I believe the rules don't get applied to Australians or British player as it is called playful Banter between "friends"
 
To be fair Hasan Ali and Shaheen Afridi both did do needless aggressive things. Afridi's throw when the batsman was clearly in the crease and not moving was obviously a scare tactic and could have caused a serious injury and it's actually not allowed to give a batsman a "send off" when they are out and people have been fined in the past.

But yeah I do agree a lot of players do get away with this sort of stuff.
 
Arsalan345 said:
Good. hasan ali deserves more. he made a ridiculous gesture towards Bangladeshi batsman in first t20 game. Time to teach these bowlers some discipline.
Will the Indian fine aussie players for their bs talk? Swearing and annoying batsmen etc? Oh no Indians lick their ***...but it's good the more they annoy Pakistan the better Pakistan plays and harder they beat India.
 
both hasan and shaheen deserve it . do not always blame others . since yesterday i feeling bad when i see clip on social media how these idiots act like goons with poor BD players . inko apni auqaat main rehna chayee . feel ashame how BD support us and how our players acting .
 
I am very disappointed to see our player's behavior with Bangladeshi players.they deserve such fines.
My happiness was sky high after watching Bangladeshi fans cheering for Pakistan cricket team and their hospitality for our team.
But what our players did on ground must be condemned and these players should be fined.
 
Imran Khan said:
both hasan and shaheen deserve it . do not always blame others . since yesterday i feeling bad when i see clip on social media how these idiots act like goons with poor BD players . inko apni auqaat main rehna chayee . feel ashame how BD support us and how our players acting .
Are you still watching cricket? I remember you taking a vow to erase cricket from your horizon 😜
 
