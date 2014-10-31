ICC Destroying Cricket

T20 -> Is not cricket



Its a batting team's game

Power-play is annoyance

Bouncers are not allowed

Every bowl is a yorker - YAWN .... or a extremely wide ball for Afridi which is never given a wide

Strange Umpiring decisions



There are no placements or clean shots you can admire , its only heave the bat and run

This is what I remembered as Cricket11 vs 11 , a game that had a balance of power equally spread between bowling side and batting side>The game had given bowlers, ability to have bouncers>The game had given bowlers protection at boundaries so every boundary stopping counted for exciting run chase> When a player used to score 2 successive boundaries it used to be a joy due> Bowlers had chance to get into Ry-them with bowling they were allowed - once they got into groove it was likeseeing a master in motion , bowl after bowl , a battle between bowler and batsmenWicket preservation was , key to a game , keep wickets in tact as 50-90 overs demand patience and cunning behavior> I remember full 2-3 month Tours for nations , lot of side matches vs A sides to warm upThe 5 Test Series would always be a nail biting , match up who will take it !!! 3 months ofseries - every one would be fixated at the series results - and statsThe anticipation would always be , who will score the 50 , or who will score the 100 or who will score the PartnershipWill Opening pair give a good start etcFigure of 5 / 30 runs for bower was awesome turn around in that formatThe 50's and 100's were life of game !!!Game is dieing