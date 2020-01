KARACHI – The International Cricket Council (ICC) pitch consultant Andy Atkinson Saturday reached Karachi to help the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) in improving the quality of pitches.

Andy Atkinson will forward a report to the PCB after inspecting the pitches of National Stadium Karachi (NSK) and other stadiums. The British expert will also meet local pith curators.



The PCB told that such pitches will be prepared in Pakistan which will assist the players abroad in both batting and bowling.



It is pertinent here to mention that Test cricket has returned to Pakistan after a gap of over ten years as Pakistan successfully hosted Sri Lanka in December for two-match series.



Furthermore, all matches of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) will be played in Pakistan for the first time this year. Lahore, Karachi, Rawalpindi and Multan will host the fixtures of the PSL 2020.