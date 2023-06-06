ICC & BCCI biggest Money & Viewership Loss with PCB third in loss | After Pakistan refused to participate in India Cricket Worldcup & Asia Cup 2023

ICC & BCCI biggest money looser, with PCB third most loss - After Pakistan Refused to participate in India Cricket Worldcup 2023 and Asia Cup Boycott
ICC & BCCI biggest money looser now, with PCB third most loss in revenue after pullout from Worldcup 2023 in India and Asia Cup.
Pakistan pullout from India Worldcup 2023 will be the biggest loss to Media Broadcasters the ultimate game owners with ICC and BCCI to loose millions in rights, worldwide viewership and loss in reputation and Cricket as a Sport.
There are real concerns in Pakistan now due to severe security issues in India and train Odisha Train incident loosing 288 lives, also blamed onto Indian Muslims, Pakistan Cricket Team and Officials will not be part of any security failures and no guarantees to Pakistanis to play in India anymore.
After Srilanka debacle Pakistan has intelligently given signal to cancel Asia Cup and total boycott of the upcoming cup.
ICC would have earned a huge profit and income for more than $ 600 million dollars with Pakistan-India Worldcup match to earn 30% share is yet to loose.
There are options given to Pakistan that it should refuse to play India match in the World cup and play the remaining matches after India refused the Pakistan provided hybrid model due to politics.
The video shows the actual monetary losses to Pakistan PCB, Indian BCCI and ICC has a whole - the ultimate Game of Cricket loss in money, income, value, and viewership due to politics in sports :