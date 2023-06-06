ICC & BCCI biggest Money & Viewership Loss with PCB third in loss | After Pakistan refused to participate in India Cricket Worldcup & Asia Cup 2023

Vikramaditya-I said: They are good at shooting themselves in the foot for their ego.



India doesn't need a World Cup match, we can put an IPL up and make billions. Countries like Pakistan are insignificant in the grand scheme of things. We are also buying up foreign leagues, so it's a perpetual money-making game. Click to expand...

To be honest, there would be no problem with a hybrid model, but inpatient PCB has reached a dead end and their loudmouth chairman has gone too far.They might make a statement once or twice and work behind the door when Jay Shah informed them that India would not visit Pakistan.India had a greater than 99% chance of adopting the hybrid model,But, to make their own populace happy, they chose to threaten the BCCI and even hinted that they would want hybrid models for the World Cup.................................. Nothing but a dead end.Now that BCCI has no choice but to reject the hybrid model, PCB will be compelled to visit India; else, they should be prepared to become isolated as a result of their mistakes and face financial losses.