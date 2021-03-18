IbrahimDurrani son of a Retd Air Comdr Achievement

POPEYE-Sailor
KARACHI: Two men were brutally attacked at a housing society in Karachi over a minor parking dispute yesterday night.
Following a verbal spat, the suspect, one Ibrahim Durrani violently attacked two people, whose identity could not be ascertained, with a small Swiss Army knife that can be seen attached to his car keys, injuring two persons in the limits of Pakistan Air Force (PAF) Falcon Complex Karachi.
university posting : Warning: Graphic Content
Warning: Graphic Content! Just saw horrifying video of man named #IbrahimDurrani reportedly son of a Retd Air Comdr stabbing 2 young men with Swiss knife over a parking issue inside...
Man launches bloody knife attack in upscale Karachi neighborhood, critically injures two
KARACHI: Two men were brutally attacked at a housing society in Karachi over a minor parking dispute yesterday night.Following a verbal spat, the suspect, one Ibrahim Durrani violently attacked tw
