What's new

Ibrahim Durrani violently attacked 2 people in the limits of Pakistan Air Force (PAF) Falcon Complex Karachi

POPEYE-Sailor

POPEYE-Sailor

FULL MEMBER
Jan 15, 2006
1,284
-4
1,329
Country
Pakistan
Location
Saudi Arabia
KARACHI: Two men were brutally attacked at a housing society in Karachi over a minor parking dispute yesterday night.

Following a verbal spat, the suspect, one Ibrahim Durrani violently attacked two people, whose identity could not be ascertained, with a small Swiss Army knife that can be seen attached to his car keys, injuring two persons in the limits of Pakistan Air Force (PAF) Falcon Complex Karachi.

Video click on link

www.facebook.com

university posting : Warning: Graphic Content

Warning: Graphic Content! Just saw horrifying video of man named #IbrahimDurrani reportedly son of a Retd Air Comdr stabbing 2 young men with Swiss knife over a parking issue inside...
www.facebook.com www.facebook.com


161978461_3967240020028741_702982789216169043_n.jpg



162082037_3967239930028750_816318021181891936_n.jpg



www.pakistantoday.com.pk

Man launches bloody knife attack in upscale Karachi neighborhood, critically injures two

KARACHI: Two men were brutally attacked at a housing society in Karachi over a minor parking dispute yesterday night.Following a verbal spat, the suspect, one Ibrahim Durrani violently attacked tw
www.pakistantoday.com.pk www.pakistantoday.com.pk
 
arjunk

arjunk

FULL MEMBER
Apr 16, 2020
1,323
0
2,685
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
Disgusting. Where was security? Why is an Air Commodore's son allowed to stab people to death like this? You'd think that you're safe from violent Karachi crime inside privileged neighbourhoods like Falcon Complex but instead of MQM TTP BLA or SRA shooting at you it's people like this guy hacking at you with knives.

And what is it with Air commodore's sons misbehaving? First the guy whining about the security guard over corona SOPs, now this guy going around stabbing schoolboys over parking their car? Have either of these people faced any consequences?
 
CHI RULES

CHI RULES

FULL MEMBER
Mar 23, 2015
1,850
5
1,537
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
If u don't mind majority of public in Pakistan behaves same like the guy did in this video , their are so many lawyers videos and other people. Our moral values are lowered in following West blindly we are losing our traditions. Instead of giving statements or condemning this guy we should go for solutions.
 
Irfan Baloch

Irfan Baloch

SENIOR MODERATOR
Apr 12, 2009
19,374
187
44,658
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
ACE OF HEARTS said:
Attempt to murder. Sentence for life in Jail. Plain and simple.
Click to expand...
this will never happen. the said person will never be punished. instead the other party will be harassed and made to apologize.

justice and fairness has nothing to do with a country like Pakistan where people are more concerned about hugging rather than violence and theft.


Kashamala Tariqs son killed 4 people in a car. he is never charged and the story has been burred.
 
User

User

FULL MEMBER
Dec 12, 2020
352
0
552
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
I have an observation since school days. For an unknown reason, some military brats are very aggressive.
 
TsAr

TsAr

FULL MEMBER
Dec 2, 2008
993
0
1,148
A very sad incident which is reflective of where we are heading as a society......Well the people who were attacked were also no mango people, he is a famous fashion designer, if he can stand his ground I am sure justice can prevail.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 4, Members: 2, Guests: 2)


Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom