Ibrahim Durrani violently attacked 2 people in the limits of Pakistan Air Force (PAF) Falcon Complex Karachi

Disgusting. Where was security? Why is an Air Commodore's son allowed to stab people to death like this? You'd think that you're safe from violent Karachi crime inside privileged neighbourhoods like Falcon Complex but instead of MQM TTP BLA or SRA shooting at you it's people like this guy hacking at you with knives.



And what is it with Air commodore's sons misbehaving? First the guy whining about the security guard over corona SOPs, now this guy going around stabbing schoolboys over parking their car? Have either of these people faced any consequences?