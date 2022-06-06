IBO underway in Nushki -Balochistan

The operation is being carried out by Pakistan Army in Nuahki district and Kalat mountain range of Balochistan.According to local sources, military operation continues in mountainous areas of Nuskhi and Kalat.No casualties have been reported so far in the military operation, but local sources informed that the two helicopters were constantly flying over the civilian population.Authorities have not yet commented on the matter, which has been the subject of military operations in the past.