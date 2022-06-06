What's new

IBO underway in Nushki -Balochistan

RescueRanger

RescueRanger

PDF THINK TANK: CONSULTANT
Sep 20, 2008
11,047
165
22,041
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
1654501788210.jpeg

1654501800610.jpeg

1654501817518.jpeg

1654501851400.jpeg


The operation is being carried out by Pakistan Army in Nuahki district and Kalat mountain range of Balochistan.

According to local sources, military operation continues in mountainous areas of Nuskhi and Kalat.

1654502072789.jpeg

No casualties have been reported so far in the military operation, but local sources informed that the two helicopters were constantly flying over the civilian population.

Authorities have not yet commented on the matter, which has been the subject of military operations in the past.
 

