IBO raid in Balochistan - huge cache of arms and ammunition recovered

3 days left till August 14th. Military leadership has already deployed actual army personnel and withdrew FC from the border. Wasnt it 100k troops? Regardless I think some sort of attack has been forseen/intercepted hence the movement of troops. If they do try something... Then I say give no quarter.No doubt Afghans will be planning a horrible attack on Pakistans independence day. They have written all sorts of accusations against pakistan. Security needs to be rapidly beefed up across Balochestan and KPK.
I guess they have been wiped out like @PanzerKiel has hinted. That coupled with the events that are happening in Afghanistan.Not much attacks on border posts since Army was deployed.