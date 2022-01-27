IBO - FIA Karachi busted Foreign Intel Agency's Network involved in Money Trafficking & Illegal Activities

FIA Commercial Banking Circle Karachi conducts an IBO at four different places in Karachi. 13 arrested for hawala and illegal activities. The detainees are said to belong to foreign intelligence agency. Among those arrested were employees of the Swiss Exchange Company.18,000 US dollars, 22.3 million Pakistani rupees and other foreign currency were recovered from the accused. Highly sensitive and illegal documents were also recovered from the possession of the accused.According to sources, the arrested persons were also involved in sending aid and remittances to their Pakistani networks at the behest of the Foreign Intelligence Agency. They also used to provided sensitive information from Pakistan to foreign agencies and their supported hostile elements. The group has been active in Pakistan for the past seven years.Further investigation is undergoing.