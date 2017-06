Built with a new type of gate-all-around transistor, plus extreme ultraviolet lithography.

finFETs

will probably run out of steam at around 7nm

GAAFETs may go all the way down to 3nm

2D, 3D, and back to 2D

IBM claiming it can squeeze up to 30 billion transistors onto a 50-square-millimetre chip (roughly the size of a fingernail)