What's new

IBM Unveils World's First 2 Nanometer Chip Technology, Opening a New Frontier for Semiconductors

K

kuge

FULL MEMBER
Jul 22, 2014
1,049
-1
760
Country
Malaysia
Location
Malaysia
newsroom.ibm.com

IBM Unveils World's First 2 Nanometer Chip Technology, Opening a New Frontier for Semiconductors

IBM unveiled a breakthrough in semiconductor design and process with the development of the world's first chip announced with 2 nanometer (nm) nanosheet technology.
newsroom.ibm.com newsroom.ibm.com


ALBANY, N.Y., May 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- IBM (NYSE: IBM) today unveiled a breakthrough in semiconductor design and process with the development of the world's first chip announced with 2 nanometer (nm) nanosheet technology. Semiconductors play critical roles in everything from computing, to appliances, to communication devices, transportation systems, and critical infrastructure.

"The IBM innovation reflected in this new 2 nm chip is essential to the entire semiconductor and IT industry."
Demand for increased chip performance and energy efficiency continues to rise, especially in the era of hybrid cloud, AI, and the Internet of Things. IBM's new 2 nm chip technology helps advance the state-of-the-art in the semiconductor industry, addressing this growing demand. It is projected to achieve 45 percent higher performance, or 75 percent lower energy use, than today's most advanced 7 nm node chipsi.


  • IBM Research 2 nm Wafer

  • IBM Research 2 nm



SOURCE IBM
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 3, Members: 1, Guests: 2)


Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom