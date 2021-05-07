IBM Unveils World's First 2 Nanometer Chip Technology, Opening a New Frontier for Semiconductors
IBM unveiled a breakthrough in semiconductor design and process with the development of the world's first chip announced with 2 nanometer (nm) nanosheet technology.
ALBANY, N.Y., May 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- IBM (NYSE: IBM) today unveiled a breakthrough in semiconductor design and process with the development of the world's first chip announced with 2 nanometer (nm) nanosheet technology. Semiconductors play critical roles in everything from computing, to appliances, to communication devices, transportation systems, and critical infrastructure.
"The IBM innovation reflected in this new 2 nm chip is essential to the entire semiconductor and IT industry."
Demand for increased chip performance and energy efficiency continues to rise, especially in the era of hybrid cloud, AI, and the Internet of Things. IBM's new 2 nm chip technology helps advance the state-of-the-art in the semiconductor industry, addressing this growing demand. It is projected to achieve 45 percent higher performance, or 75 percent lower energy use, than today's most advanced 7 nm node chipsi.
IBM Research 2 nm Wafer
IBM Research 2 nm
