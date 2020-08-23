IBM has reached the highest quantum volume ever measured

IBM has reached the highest quantum volume ever measuredTony MalinkovichPosted byTony MalinkovichAugust 23, 2020ibm quantom computerIBM set a new milestone in its quantum computing roadmap when it achieved its highest quantum volume to date. Using a combination of new software and hardware techniques to improve overall performance, IBM upgraded a 28-cubic-bit computer system delivered to the customer and achieved a quantum volume of 64. In the last four years, the company has made 28 quantum computers available to researchers and customers worldwide through The IBM Quantum Experience.Quantum volume measures the length and complexity of these circles. The higher the quantum volume, the greater the potential for exploring quantum solutions to real problems that plague industry, government, and research bodies. As is well known, quantum computers have enormous potential, most of which are still hidden. According to estimates, quantum computers are capable of significantly and significantly accelerating research that is considered almost and impossible on classic computers. Among these tasks, there are quite a few research tasks related to finding a cure for serious diseases, deciphering encryption and more.In order to achieve a "quantum advantage" - the point at which certain tasks of information processing can be performed more efficiently or cost-effectively in a quantum computer compared to classical computing - improved quantum circuits are needed which are the building blocks of quantum applications. Unlike classical computers, the challenge in the world of quantum computers is several times greater. Quantum computers that are only becoming more and more complicated are very sensitive to parameters such as noise and temperature which only makes the process of development, testing and use difficult.To reach the significant milestone, IBM focused on a new set of techniques and a deep familiarity with the unique hardware to run the quantum circuits optimally. These methods are scalable and capable of enhancing any quantum circuit running on the IBM Quantum system. The result is improvements in experiments and applications that users and researchers can perform. These techniques will be available in the upcoming updates and subsequent enhancements of IBM Cloud software services and Qiskit, the open source software development kit (SDK) for quantum computing."We continue to find new ways to expand the boundaries of our systems so that we can run larger and more complex quantum circuits and gain quantum advantage faster." "The full-stack approach opens up an innovative way for us to develop hardware-aware applications, algorithms and circuits, all of which run on the industry's most powerful quantum hardware platform."- Jay Gambetta, IBM Fellow and Vice President of IBM Quantum.The IBM Quantum team has released details on the full stack technical enhancements to reach Quantum 64 in a post posted on arXiv. There are currently 115 partners, including government bodies, startups, research bodies and universities that have joined the IBM Q Network in recent years. Today, there are also more than 250,000 registered users of IBM Quantum Experience - a system that runs on IBM's cloud and runs more than a billion quantum hardware cycles daily.Over the years we are likely to see quantum computers breaking the boundaries of imagination and making the impossible possible. Until then, IBM as well as other companies in the field are turning worlds in order to continue to refine and develop their quantum computers in the hope that in the not too distant future we will see quantum computers solve key and important problems for humanity. The achievement that IBM unveiled today is particularly important and represents a significant milestone on the path to quantum superiority.TagsIBMQUANTOMQUANTUMIBMhttps://www.tech-il.co.il/2020/08/23/ibm-reaches-highest-quantum-volume/