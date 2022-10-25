Hamartia Antidote
IBM begins installing on-premise quantum computer at Ohio’s Cleveland Clinic
Cleveland Clinic to have on-prem Quantum System One next year
IBM has begun installing an on-premise quantum computer at a health provider’s data center in Ohio.
Cleveland Clinic and IBM said this month that deployment work of the first private sector onsite, IBM-managed quantum computer in the United States.
The IBM Quantum System One is to be located on Cleveland Clinic’s main campus in Cleveland. Announced in March 2021, the deployment is anticipated to be completed in early 2023.
“The current pace of scientific discovery is unacceptably slow, while our research needs are growing exponentially,” said Lara Jehi, M.D., Cleveland Clinic’s Chief Research Information Officer. “We cannot afford to continue to spend a decade or more going from a research idea in a lab to therapies on the market. Quantum offers a future to transform this pace, particularly in drug discovery and machine learning.”
First announced in 2019, the System One is enclosed in a nine-foot sealed cube, made of half-inch thick borosilicate glass. IBM has previously told DCD that the system installed will be the ‘latest generation of the device’ with between 50-100 qubits, but didn’t share power requirements for the system.
The healthcare provider has a 3MW, 263,000 sq ft data center in Brecksville, to the south of the city, but this will not be where the new System One will live but on a "secured site on Cleveland Clinic’s main campus in Cleveland,” the company told us.
Cleveland Clinic will also be home to the world’s first on-premise Q System Two – IBM’s ‘next generation 1,000+ qubit' system – in the future. The company's most powerful quantum chip is currently the 127-qubit Eagle, announced last year; the 433-qubit Osprey is due to launch sometime this year.
“A step change in the way we solve scientific problems is on the horizon,” said Dr. Ruoyi Zhou, Director, IBM Research - Cleveland Clinic Partnership. “At IBM, we’re more motivated than ever to create with Cleveland Clinic and others lasting communities of discovery and harness the power of quantum computing, AI, and hybrid cloud to usher in a new era of accelerated discovery in healthcare and life sciences.”