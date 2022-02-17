What's new

IB suspends five officials for ‘torturing TV host’

KARACHI: Five Intelligence Bureau (IB) officials were suspended in the early hours of Tuesday morning after they allegedly detained and tortured television host Syed Iqrarul Hassan and members of his team at the agency’s Karachi office when he tried to “expose their corruption”.
The episode came to light in the early hours of the day when social media was abuzz with posts showing Mr Hasan lying on a bed with injuries at the Abbasi Shaheed Hospital, where he was rushed for treatment after his release from the Saddar office of the IB.

Read full article :
www.dawn.com

IB suspends five officials for 'torturing TV host'

KARACHI: Five Intelligence Bureau (IB) officials were suspended in the early hours of Tuesday morning after they...
www.dawn.com

Watch here :
IB agent torture TV host Anchor
 

