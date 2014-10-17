What's new

IATA team completes operational safety audit of PIA,expresses ‘satisfaction

Shahzaz ud din

Jun 12, 2017
KARACHI: A team of the International Air Transport Association (IATA) has completed the operational safety audit of the Pakistan International Airlines (PIA), expressing satisfaction over the procedures, ARY NEWS reported.

According to the PIA spokesman, the operational safety audit team of the IATA had completed a major part of its scrutinization process and expressed satisfaction over the procedures adopted by the national flag career.

“The audit team will soon apprise PIA regarding its observations and results,” he said and that the national flag career believes in improving its standard with each passing day.


He said that the PIA would completely implement the results conveyed by the audit team.

Moreover, Chief Operating Officer (CEO) of the PIA Air Marshal Arshad Malik thanked the IATA team and lauded their professional expertise during the entire process.


It is pertinent to mention here that the IATA Operational Safety Audit (IOSA) team arrived in Pakistan on September 5 to conduct a safety audit of the Pakistan International Airlines (PIA).

The team assessed the operational management and control systems of the national flag carrier during its stay in the country and visited Karachi, Lahore, Peshawar, Multan, and Islamabad airports for the purpose.

It is pertinent to mention here that the European Union Aviation Safety Agency (EASA) had suspended the Pakistan International Airlines’ (PIA) flight operations to and from Europe over safety concerns.

arynews.tv



