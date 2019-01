I think we as Indians have to accept the reality that Kashmir is moving inexorably towards total civil war. Kashmiris have decided, for better or worse, that they accept nothing short of total war. And it is a position that will not change until victory, or absolute destruction of the state and its inhabitants. Nothing we can do or promise will have any impact on a population which has made up its mind for totality of war. Like the Germans of WW2, or the fanatical Japanese of Imperial Japan, or the ardent seccessionists of Chechnya, the fanatism for action and war can no longer be stemmed or thwarted by dialogue or talks.



We have to accept that we are moving towards war. It's probably time to begin our own mobilization and strengthening of the national resolve.

Click to expand...