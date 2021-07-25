IAI’s BARAK ER 150km range interceptor completes trial series
20 Apr 2021 (Last Updated April 20th, 2021 11:54)
Israel Aerospace Industries (IAI) has completed a set of test flights of BARAK extended range (ER) 150km range interceptor.
Share Article
BARAK ER launching in trial. Credit: IAI.
Israel Aerospace Industries (IAI) has completed a set of test flights of BARAK extended range (ER) 150km range interceptor.
The company said that the interceptor was taken from the production line.
During the trial series, the Barak-ER intercepted an assaulting ballistic target.
The BARAK ER missile combines the capability to intercept air defence threats at up to 150km, including ballistic targets.
The vertically launched missile features a booster, a dual-pulse rocket motor, and an advanced radar homing seeker.
According to the company, the ER capability was made possible by adjusting the interceptor and multi-mission radar (MMR) capabilities.
IAI has already started the customer delivery process of the defence missile system.
IAI president and CEO Boaz Levy said: “The BARAK Air Defense System is a modern yet mature, operationally proven system that maximises the capabilities required to meet threats today, in particular, against ballistic targets.
20 Apr 2021 (Last Updated April 20th, 2021 11:54)
Israel Aerospace Industries (IAI) has completed a set of test flights of BARAK extended range (ER) 150km range interceptor.
Share Article
BARAK ER launching in trial. Credit: IAI.
Israel Aerospace Industries (IAI) has completed a set of test flights of BARAK extended range (ER) 150km range interceptor.
The company said that the interceptor was taken from the production line.
During the trial series, the Barak-ER intercepted an assaulting ballistic target.
The BARAK ER missile combines the capability to intercept air defence threats at up to 150km, including ballistic targets.
The vertically launched missile features a booster, a dual-pulse rocket motor, and an advanced radar homing seeker.
According to the company, the ER capability was made possible by adjusting the interceptor and multi-mission radar (MMR) capabilities.
IAI has already started the customer delivery process of the defence missile system.
IAI president and CEO Boaz Levy said: “The BARAK Air Defense System is a modern yet mature, operationally proven system that maximises the capabilities required to meet threats today, in particular, against ballistic targets.
IAI’s BARAK ER 150km range interceptor completes trial series
Israel Aerospace Industries (IAI) has successfully completed a set of test flights of BARAK extended range (ER) 150km range interceptor.
www.army-technology.com