IAI’s BARAK ER 150km range interceptor completes trial series

20 Apr 2021 (Last Updated April 20th, 2021 11:54)Israel Aerospace Industries (IAI) has completed a set of test flights of BARAK extended range (ER) 150km range interceptor.BARAK ER launching in trial. Credit: IAI.Israel Aerospace Industries (IAI) has completed a set of test flights of BARAK extended range (ER) 150km range interceptor.The company said that the interceptor was taken from the production line.During the trial series, the Barak-ER intercepted an assaulting ballistic target.The BARAK ER missile combines the capability to intercept air defence threats at up to 150km, including ballistic targets.The vertically launched missile features a booster, a dual-pulse rocket motor, and an advanced radar homing seeker.According to the company, the ER capability was made possible by adjusting the interceptor and multi-mission radar (MMR) capabilities.IAI has already started the customer delivery process of the defence missile system.IAI president and CEO Boaz Levy said: “The BARAK Air Defense System is a modern yet mature, operationally proven system that maximises the capabilities required to meet threats today, in particular, against ballistic targets.