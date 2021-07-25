What's new

IAI’s BARAK ER 150km range interceptor completes trial series

D

dani191

SENIOR MEMBER
Jul 10, 2017
3,461
-9
1,180
Country
Israel
Location
Israel
IAI’s BARAK ER 150km range interceptor completes trial series
20 Apr 2021 (Last Updated April 20th, 2021 11:54)
Israel Aerospace Industries (IAI) has completed a set of test flights of BARAK extended range (ER) 150km range interceptor.
Share Article
IAI’s BARAK ER 150km range interceptor completes trial series
BARAK ER launching in trial. Credit: IAI.
Israel Aerospace Industries (IAI) has completed a set of test flights of BARAK extended range (ER) 150km range interceptor.
The company said that the interceptor was taken from the production line.
During the trial series, the Barak-ER intercepted an assaulting ballistic target.

The BARAK ER missile combines the capability to intercept air defence threats at up to 150km, including ballistic targets.
The vertically launched missile features a booster, a dual-pulse rocket motor, and an advanced radar homing seeker.

According to the company, the ER capability was made possible by adjusting the interceptor and multi-mission radar (MMR) capabilities.
IAI has already started the customer delivery process of the defence missile system.
IAI president and CEO Boaz Levy said: “The BARAK Air Defense System is a modern yet mature, operationally proven system that maximises the capabilities required to meet threats today, in particular, against ballistic targets.
www.army-technology.com

IAI’s BARAK ER 150km range interceptor completes trial series

Israel Aerospace Industries (IAI) has successfully completed a set of test flights of BARAK extended range (ER) 150km range interceptor.
www.army-technology.com www.army-technology.com
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 4, Members: 1, Guests: 3)


Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom