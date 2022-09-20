IAI will sell drones to a foreign customer and the IDF – for a billion dollars​

IAI will sell drones to a foreign customer and the IDF – for a billion dollars After a long period devoid of mega-deals, the aerospace industry received two huge deals in recent weeks with a combined value of about one billion dollars. Both transactions are in the field of un…

After a long period devoid of mega-deals, the aerospace industry received two huge deals in recent weeks with a combined value of about one billion dollars.Both transactions are in the field of unmanned aircraft, an area in which the competitor Elbit has stood out in recent years with the sale in 2021 of a Hermes 900 UAV to an Asian country for approximately $300 million. Heron UAV for sale.The Aerospace Industry will now sell a UAV to a foreign country and another UAV to the Ministry of Defense, which will purchase it for use by the IDF. The value of the transaction with the foreign customer is estimated at more than 600 million dollars, and the transaction with the Ministry of Defense at approximately 400 million dollars. This is the largest transaction of the company in the field since the lease of the Heron TP UAV to Germany in 2018, in a deal worth 600 million dollars.The war in Ukraine, in which both sides are using unmanned aircraft to attack and locate targets, has increased the interest on the part of armies to increase their use of unmanned aircraft.For example, the Ukrainians make successful use of the Turkish attack UAV Biraktir, and the Russians use the local UAV Orlan-10 and Forpost R, based on the searcher of the Aerospace Industry, both for observation missions and guidance of armaments.Recently, Russia purchased an attack drone from Tehran in a deal valued at approximately one billion dollars, and last week the remains of the Iranian Shahad 136 wandering drone were seen for the first time in Ukraine, and in Kyiv it was reported that the Iranian drones, intended for one-time use, are being used by the Russians to attack their artillery forces. There was no response from the aerospace industry.