IAI to provide NATO country with special mission aircraft

Israel Aerospace Industries (IAI) has secured a deal to supply an unnamed European customer with special mission aircraft.Valued at over $200 million, the contract is from a NATO country, says IAI. The company did not name the customer, or provide details about the aircraft type, number of airframes, or delivery timeframe.Source: Israel Aerospace IndustriesELI-3001 signals intelligencce aircraft is derived from the Gulfstream G550 business jetIAI’s Elta Systems business, which specialises in radars and intelligence-gathering technology, will develop the aircraft.While IAI provides few details, it suggests the mission for the aircraft will be intelligence collection.“Time and time again, IAI continues to prove its ground-breaking capabilities, which have high global demand and worldwide appreciation,” says chief executive Boaz Levy.“This contract, at the centre of which are advanced special mission aircraft, is another testament to our unique technologies which are a crucial strategic component to every military utilising them.”IAI vice-president Yoav Tourgeman, adds: “Our ongoing commitment to provide cutting-edge technologies to our customers, with advanced detection and classification capabilities, will enable success even in the most complicated missions,” adds Tourgeman.IAI provides special mission aircraft in four categories through the addition of military systems to business jets: airborne early warning and control, air-to-ground surveillance, maritime patrol, and signals intelligence.Besides its domestic customer, IAI has supplied special mission aircraft to Italy and Singapore.