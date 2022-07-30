What's new

IAI to provide NATO country with special mission aircraft

Zarvan

Zarvan

ELITE MEMBER
Apr 28, 2011
53,188
87
62,383
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
Israel Aerospace Industries (IAI) has secured a deal to supply an unnamed European customer with special mission aircraft.

Valued at over $200 million, the contract is from a NATO country, says IAI. The company did not name the customer, or provide details about the aircraft type, number of airframes, or delivery timeframe.


ELI-3001

Source: Israel Aerospace Industries

ELI-3001 signals intelligencce aircraft is derived from the Gulfstream G550 business jet
IAI’s Elta Systems business, which specialises in radars and intelligence-gathering technology, will develop the aircraft.

While IAI provides few details, it suggests the mission for the aircraft will be intelligence collection.

“Time and time again, IAI continues to prove its ground-breaking capabilities, which have high global demand and worldwide appreciation,” says chief executive Boaz Levy.

“This contract, at the centre of which are advanced special mission aircraft, is another testament to our unique technologies which are a crucial strategic component to every military utilising them.”

IAI vice-president Yoav Tourgeman, adds: “Our ongoing commitment to provide cutting-edge technologies to our customers, with advanced detection and classification capabilities, will enable success even in the most complicated missions,” adds Tourgeman.

IAI provides special mission aircraft in four categories through the addition of military systems to business jets: airborne early warning and control, air-to-ground surveillance, maritime patrol, and signals intelligence.

Besides its domestic customer, IAI has supplied special mission aircraft to Italy and Singapore.


www.flightglobal.com

IAI to provide NATO country with special mission aircraft

Israel Aerospace Industries has secured a deal to supply an unnamed European customer with special mission aircraft.
www.flightglobal.com www.flightglobal.com
 

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 2, Members: 0, Guests: 2)

Similar threads

D
In a Deal Valued at Over $200 Million USD: Israel Aerospace Industries (IAI) Signs Contract to Provide Special Mission Aircraft to a European Country
Replies
0
Views
132
dani191
D
D
IAI unveils STAR-X 3D radar for Offshore Patrol Vessels
Replies
0
Views
94
dani191
D
D
Israel Aerospace Industries (IAI) and Hyundai Heavy Industries have signed an agreement to supply the Philippine Navy with IAI’s ALPHA 3D Radar System
Replies
0
Views
395
dani191
D
D
Farnborough 2022: IAI developing Queen Elizabeth-class aircraft carrier-capable Heron UAS
Replies
0
Views
195
dani191
D
D
Israeli firm IAI unveils new tactical sensor system at Eurosatory
Replies
0
Views
393
dani191
D

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom