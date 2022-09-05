IAI is providing ‘several dozen’ DroneGuard ComJam systems to an unnamed Asian customer.

IAI DroneGuard ComJam system. (Photo: IAI)
The latest sale by Israel Aerospace Industries (IAI) into the lucrative Asia-Pacific defence market involves ‘several dozen’ of its DroneGuard ComJam system, the manufacturer revealed on 5 September.
IAI did not disclose the identity of the customer buying the communications jamming technology, or when it expects to provide the DroneGuard ComJams.
The company indicated that the end-user will employ DroneGuard ComJam to protect military bases, critical infrastructure and ‘manoeuvring forces’.
IAI noted: ‘UAS may be used for hostile purposes such as gathering intelligence, smuggling or even carrying armaments. Furthermore, their detection is often difficult because of their small physical size, slow air speed, and low-altitude flight.’
IAI has identified the Asia-Pacific region as an important growth market. The company showcased its Barak MX air defence missile family at the Singapore Airshow in February 2022, and the following month it announced a manufacturing contract from an unnamed Asia-Pacific customer for long-range maritime patrol aircraft.
