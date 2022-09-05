What's new

IAI is providing ‘several dozen’ DroneGuard ComJam systems to an unnamed Asian customer.

D

dani191

SENIOR MEMBER
Jul 10, 2017
4,435
-9
1,493
Country
Israel
Location
Israel
IAI DroneGuard ComJam system. (Photo: IAI)
IAI is providing ‘several dozen’ DroneGuard ComJam systems to an unnamed Asian customer.

  • MOST VIEWED
  • MOST SHARED

The latest sale by Israel Aerospace Industries (IAI) into the lucrative Asia-Pacific defence market involves ‘several dozen’ of its DroneGuard ComJam system, the manufacturer revealed on 5 September.

IAI did not disclose the identity of the customer buying the communications jamming technology, or when it expects to provide the DroneGuard ComJams.
The company indicated that the end-user will employ DroneGuard ComJam to protect military bases, critical infrastructure and ‘manoeuvring forces’.
IAI noted: ‘UAS may be used for hostile purposes such as gathering intelligence, smuggling or even carrying armaments. Furthermore, their detection is often difficult because of their small physical size, slow air speed, and low-altitude flight.’
IAI has identified the Asia-Pacific region as an important growth market. The company showcased its Barak MX air defence missile family at the Singapore Airshow in February 2022, and the following month it announced a manufacturing contract from an unnamed Asia-Pacific customer for long-range maritime patrol aircraft.

IAI continues Asian push with counter-UAS deal | Shephard

IAI is providing ‘several dozen’ DroneGuard ComJam systems to an unnamed Asian customer.
www.shephardmedia.com
 

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 3, Members: 0, Guests: 3)

Similar threads

D
Farnborough 2022: IAI developing Queen Elizabeth-class aircraft carrier-capable Heron UAS
Replies
0
Views
398
dani191
D
D
In a Deal Valued at Over $200 Million USD: Israel Aerospace Industries (IAI) Signs Contract to Provide Special Mission Aircraft to a European Country
Replies
0
Views
325
dani191
D
D
IAI unveils STAR-X 3D radar for Offshore Patrol Vessels
Replies
0
Views
340
dani191
D
Zarvan
IAI to provide NATO country with special mission aircraft
Replies
2
Views
336
khansaheeb
khansaheeb
D
Israeli firm IAI unveils new tactical sensor system at Eurosatory
Replies
0
Views
585
dani191
D

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom