IAI Invests in the Development of Smart Agriculture Solutions

3PLW (Netanya, Israel) and Corumat (Albany, CA) to develop Food Waste Derived High Performance Compostable Packaging.

Igentify (Haifa, Israel) and Thermo Fisher Scientific (Waltham, MA) to develop Genomic Data Interpretation & Reporting Software Platform for Next-Generation Sequencing (NGS)-based Expanded Preconception Carrier Screening Test.

Israel Aerospace Industries (IAI) (Lod, Israel) and Headwall Photonics (Bolton, MA) to develop Precision Agriculture Decision Support System for Large Scale Areas Utilizing Wide Area Hyper-Spectral Imager and Fixed Wing Mobile UAV.

MyndYou (Tel Aviv, Israel) and Cosan Group LLC (Cherry Hill, NJ) to develop an Innovative Clinical Network for Optimized, In-home Care with AI-based Patient Engagement.

Netafim Irrigation (Tel Aviv, Israel) and Onvector LLC (Somerville, MA) to develop a Filter Based on Pulse Electric Fields for Advanced Disinfection of Irrigation Water.

NovelSat (Ra'anana, Israel) and iGolgi (Rocky Hill, NJ) to develop Fusion- End to End, Joint Encoding-Modulation Techniques to Improve Satellite Broadcast Efficiency for Carrying Multi-Channel Audio-Video Programs Carried over Satellite.

Shamaym Social Business (Tel Aviv, Israel) and Karyopharm Therapeutics (Newton, MA) to develop a Drug Development Operations and Execution Debrief Checklists Platform.

Snappers (Or Yehuda, Israel) and Turner Studios (Atlanta, GA) to develop The Affiliate Crowdsourced Video Platform.

WizeCare (formerly Video Therapy) (Or Yehuda, Israel) and The Cleveland Clinic Foundation (Cleveland, OH) to develop Tele-Rehabilitation, Monitoring and Detection Platform for Parkinson Disease Patients.