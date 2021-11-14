What's new

IAI @ELTA Systems Ltd's Scorpius-G (ELL-8256SB) ground-based, long-distance RF ECM jamming system.

You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 4, Members: 0, Guests: 4)


Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom