IAI, BEL to jointly produce LORA missiles in India

Sep 20, 2014
India's state-run Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL) and Israel Aerospace Industries (IAI) will jointly produce the Long-Range Artillery (LORA) surface-to-surface missile system in India, BEL told Janes at the Aero India 2023 show held in Bangalore from 13 to 17 February.

A BEL official told Janes that the company will be the production partner for LORA missiles in India, while IAI will provide the technology. He added that the LORA missiles are already inducted into the Indian Navy.

According to Janes Weapons: Ammunition, LORA is also known as a ‘quasi-ballistic' missile system. It has been designed for both naval and land-based applications. The missile follows a ballistic trajectory at supersonic speed to the target but can perform random or programmed in-flight evasive manoeuvres to mitigate tracking and interception.

In the naval configuration, the missile is delivered in a four-cell container, with minimal deck space requirement. In the land-based configuration, LORA is launched from a sealed four-cell launcher mounted on a flatbed truck.

A typical LORA mobile battery comprises four ground launchers (16 missiles), four reload vehicles (16 ready-to-reload missiles), and a separate battery command, control, communications, computers, and intelligence (C4I) post.

The missile's guidance to the target is delivered by an onboard inertial navigation system (INS) supported by global navigation satellite services (GNSS). It has a 10 m circular error probable (CEP) accuracy against time-sensitive targets. The missile has a range between 90 and 430 km.


Lmao who named this missile?
 
Imagine the juicy headlines after Brahmos like incident that was fired into Paksiatn.

Can’t list them here, as it may violate forum policies.
 
Pakistan needs to create an air defense system and name it The Castrater.:omghaha:

Great idea, but all such wishes are possible only if there is are strong enough financial foundations to make them possible. Naa nau mun tel ho gaa, na Radha nachey gee.

(Those with weak sphincter tones obviously should be wary of such missiles. Just saying.)
 
Wow now India will have an Imported LORA to satisfy the needs(of her Armed forces of course ....😉)

Sorry guys its not trolling ...... That name of the rocket at news itself forced me to comment like this sorry again
 
Wow now India will have an Imported LORA to satisfy the needs(of her Armed forces of course ....😉)

Sorry guys its not trolling ...... That name of the rocket at news itself forced me to comment like this sorry again
Obviously, When you lack something, you need to get it from anywhere.
Even Basantis have been dancing about it.

hqdefault.jpg
 
Imagine the juicy headlines after Brahmos like incident that was fired into Paksiatn.

Can’t list them here, as it may violate forum policies.
Would be more embarassing for Indians if missile test failed which is more likely to happen. Imagine the headlines
 
Would be more embarassing for Indians if missile test failed which is more likely to happen. Imagine the headlines
Even our failed missiles take a very specific route.

Imagine what a failed LORA, can sound like entering an airspace
un-intercepted and later claimed to be tracked all the way. The ISPR press release would have to be deftly drafted. How to tell the nation that a missile was tracked entering all the way in. Will they be able to say “with joy”?
 
Would be more embarassing for Indians if missile test failed which is more likely to happen. Imagine the headlines
When people develop a missile from the scratch then the failure usually happens but never happens when get the blueprint of the missiles and modify it :D

When it will be fired on Pakistani soil, the news headlines will be hilarious and FUNtastic. Oops, means by mistakenly. :D
 
Even our failed missiles take a very specific route.

Imagine what a failed LORA, can sound like entering an airspace
un-intercepted and later claimed to be tracked all the way. The ISPR press release would have to be deftly drafted. How to tell the nation that a missile was tracked entering all the way in. Will they be able to say “with joy”?
Like the Spyder, there's more chance of you scoring own goal.
Imagine the headlines then, The Indians managed to explode Israeli LORA prematurely over their own heads. The unit responsible has been recommended for Vir Chakra.
 
Like the Spyder, there's more chance of you scoring own goal.
Like the Spyder, there's more chance of you scoring own goal.
Imagine the headlines then, The Indians managed to explode Israeli LORA prematurely over their own heads. The unit responsible has been recommended for Vir Chakra.
Just like - PAF F16 never shoot down another PAF f16 fighter, IA will also not repeat the same mistake :D, Ohh I missed, was any medal given to PAF pilot for a nice shooting of another f16 fighter?
 
Wow now India will have an Imported LORA to satisfy the needs(of her Armed forces of course ....😉)

Sorry guys its not trolling ...... That name of the rocket at news itself forced me to comment like this sorry again
You guys just don't get it.

It's 6th gen psyops.

Imagine the war time implications, your HQ would waste precious time figuring out if the field commanders are trolling or have the Indians gone insane.

Meme ception is a reality now, what a world we live in.
 
Like the Spyder, there's more chance of you scoring own goal.
Imagine the headlines then,
Naah.
I would prefer the headline of deep penetration inside Paksiatn while being claimed to be tracked all the way IN.

Imagine, interceptor missiles launched to destroy a LORA launched from India.

Even a little bit of damage would be even more hilarious. “Property and life lost due to an uncontrolled LORA from India”.

I see more upside for India in this acquisition. Loving the name already.
 
