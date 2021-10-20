IAI and KAI Signs Additional MOU on Loitering Munitions
IAI & KAI Executives during MOU signing (credit: IAI)
Israel Aerospace Industries (IAI) and Korea Aerospace Industries (KAI) have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on a Loitering Munitions Program.
The MoU aims to secure a new concept weapons system that will maximize the effectiveness of Suppression and Destruction of Enemy Air Defenses (SEAD & DEAD) missions along with the ability to perform long-endurance reconnaissance missions, and attack targets immediately when necessary.
“With the goal of leading the future of unmanned aerial vehicles, we are dedicated to developing next-generation unmanned aerial vehicle technology, and we will develop solutions that meet various customer needs.” A press release by IAI quoted Chang Heon Han, Executive VP and Head of Future Business Division at KAI as saying.
- Our Bureau
- 09:43 AM, October 20, 2021
- 38
IAI & KAI Executives during MOU signing (credit: IAI)
Israel Aerospace Industries (IAI) and Korea Aerospace Industries (KAI) have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on a Loitering Munitions Program.
The MoU aims to secure a new concept weapons system that will maximize the effectiveness of Suppression and Destruction of Enemy Air Defenses (SEAD & DEAD) missions along with the ability to perform long-endurance reconnaissance missions, and attack targets immediately when necessary.
“With the goal of leading the future of unmanned aerial vehicles, we are dedicated to developing next-generation unmanned aerial vehicle technology, and we will develop solutions that meet various customer needs.” A press release by IAI quoted Chang Heon Han, Executive VP and Head of Future Business Division at KAI as saying.
IAI and KAI Signs Additional MOU on Loitering Munitions
IAI and KAI Signs Additional MOU on Loitering Munitions
www.defenseworld.net