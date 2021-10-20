IAI and KAI Signs Additional MOU on Loitering Munitions

IAI & KAI Executives during MOU signing (credit: IAI)Israel Aerospace Industries (IAI) and Korea Aerospace Industries (KAI) have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on a Loitering Munitions Program.The MoU aims to secure a new concept weapons system that will maximize the effectiveness of Suppression and Destruction of Enemy Air Defenses (SEAD & DEAD) missions along with the ability to perform long-endurance reconnaissance missions, and attack targets immediately when necessary.“With the goal of leading the future of unmanned aerial vehicles, we are dedicated to developing next-generation unmanned aerial vehicle technology, and we will develop solutions that meet various customer needs.” A press release by IAI quoted Chang Heon Han, Executive VP and Head of Future Business Division at KAI as saying.