IAF's strong posturing helped ward off threat from China: Air Chief Marshal RKS Bhadauria

The proactive deployment of IAF”s “offensive” capabilities in response to the standoff with China in eastern Ladakh demonstrated its current operational readiness and the strong posturing was instrumental in dissuading the adversary to a large extent, Chief of Air Staff Air Chief Marshal RKS Bhadauria said on Friday.The Indian Air Force (IAF) chief also said that the Balakot air strikes in Pakistan clearly demonstrated that air power could be put to sophisticated use and create a space for action below the conventional threshold.Air Chief Marshal Bhadauria was speaking at an online seminar organised by the National Defence College.“Over the past few months, the proactive deployment of our offensive capabilities in response to developments in eastern Ladakh, both in terms of deployment of air assets as well as rapid airlifting of Army combat elements, demonstrated the IAF”s operational readiness today,” he said without elaborating .He said the deployment also reflected the capability and the nation”s resolve to use air power if the need arises.“It is our belief that our pro-active action and strong posture was instrumental in dissuading the adversary from making further attempts…We remain hopeful that the peace and stability will be restored along the LAC through ongoing dialogue,” he said.The IAF has deployed almost all its frontline fighter jets like Sukhoi 30 MKI, Jaguar and Mirage 2000 aircraft in the key frontier air bases in eastern Ladakh and elsewhere along the Line of Actual Control(LAC).