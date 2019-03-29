What's new

IAF's Israeli UAV Crashes

Published 11 August 2021.
Tribune News Service

1628810050493.png


An Indian Air Force Israeli-made drone IAI Searcher has crashed after developing technical difficulties in a field in Gurdaspur, Punjab while lying from the IAF’s Jammu base in Occupied Jammu & Kashmir.

After failure of Spice Bombs, Spyder SAM shooting own Helicopter, gadgets failing on SU-30 and UAVs crashing.
What should one comment......Israeli Maal or Indian hands.!!!
 
