IAF's Dhruv helicopter makes emergency landing in eastern Ladakh

A Dhruv helicopter of the Indian Air Force made an emergency landing at a forward helipad in eastern Ladakh, sources told news agency PTI.
Dhruv is an indigenously designed and developed multi-role and multi-mission helicopter.
It is a twin-engine helicopter in the 5.5-ton weight category.

