IAF's Dhruv helicopter makes emergency landing in eastern Ladakh

A Dhruv helicopter of the Indian Air Force made an emergency landing at a forward helipad in eastern Ladakh, sources told news agency PTI.
A Dhruv helicopter of the Indian Air Force made an emergency landing at a forward helipad in eastern Ladakh, sources told news agency PTI. The incident took place around 9:30 am.
According to sources, two pilots and another personnel onboard the advanced light helicopter are safe. They suffered minor injuries.
Dhruv is an indigenously designed and developed multi-role and multi-mission helicopter.
It is a twin-engine helicopter in the 5.5-ton weight category.
