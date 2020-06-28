IAF's Dhruv helicopter makes emergency landing in eastern Ladakh

A Dhruv helicopter of the Indian Air Force made an emergency landing at a forward helipad in eastern Ladakh, sources told news agency PTI.

A Dhruv helicopter of the Indian Air Force made an emergency landing at a forward helipad in eastern Ladakh, sources told news agency PTI. The incident took place around 9:30 am.According to sources, two pilots and another personnel onboard the advanced light helicopter are safe. They suffered minor injuries.Dhruv is an indigenously designed and developed multi-role and multi-mission helicopter.It is a twin-engine helicopter in the 5.5-ton weight category.