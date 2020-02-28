What's new

IAF training is subpar

Should all Indians pilots and maintenance crews be fired in favor of Russian and French contractors

  • Yes enough children in india are orphaned

    Votes: 2 100.0%

  • No

    Votes: 0 0.0%

  • Absolutely

    Votes: 0 0.0%
  • Total voters
    2
K

Khan vilatey

FULL MEMBER
Feb 11, 2020
1,407
3
1,450
Country
Pakistan
Location
Canada
after careful deliberation of facts I have come to the conclusion that Indians against Flying (IAF) pilot and maintenance training is extremely sub par. The recent loss of the inferior flying skill of their wing commander flying a mig-21, the showboating crash of the Mi-17 flying the Indian defence staff are all testament to inferior training.

a simple way to rectify this is for indian pilots to simply stop flying! They could hire French and Russian pilots on contract to conduct flying and maintenance of the aircrafts saving all involved a lot of heart ache and needless need to lose innocent lives on the ground!


They should also retire all mig-21, jaguars and tejas and have
  • more Rafael’s ,
  • mirage 2000 possibly being replaced by checkmate
  • half of the strength of the su-30s these are too big for their own good!
  • and keep mig -29s in service as a stop gap for
  • With more fuel tankers
  • C-17s
  • Possibly more awacs
By removing Indian trained pilots a major cost of training will go away some pilots for token force could be trained in France and Russia. This will save tons of money and heartache for all involved.

k
 
K

Khan vilatey

FULL MEMBER
Feb 11, 2020
1,407
3
1,450
Country
Pakistan
Location
Canada
Here is a video of Indian trained Indian air chief goofing up a landing of the mig -21


Here is the blind Indian pilot flying the CDS Gen. Bpin NAP of the earth (100 feet above terrain) in bad weather mountainous terrain where there was no need to show off. They could have easily flown at 7000 feet ASL to the landing pad.


A comparison PAF landing on highways


k
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 5, Members: 2, Guests: 3)

Similar threads

INDIAPOSITIVE
F-35s for India: Is America About to Make a Big Stealth Sale?
2
Replies
26
Views
4K
BON PLAN
BON PLAN
jarves
IAF Operational Failures in Retrospect
Replies
1
Views
803
Krate M
Krate M

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom