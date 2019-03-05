What's new

IAF to integrate IAI GPS system

IAF to integrate IAI GPS system
ADA, an Anti-Jam GPS System, was successfully operated during Operation 'Guardian of the Walls'
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
OCTOBER 21, 2021 00:13
ADA System (photo credit: COURTESY IAI)

ADA System
(photo credit: COURTESY IAI)
Israel Aerospace Industries (IAI) announced on Wednesday that their innovative ADA Anti-Jam GPS System has been integrated into advanced platforms by the Israeli Air Force (IAF).

The ADA System, which is used internationally and most recently proved its effectiveness in ‘Operation Guardian of the Walls’ last May, will serve a variety of IAF uses, including in F-16 fighter jets, IAI said.

Jacob Galifat, IAI’s VP and General Manager of the IAI-MALAM Division, called the ADA System a critical element of any modern army’s operational organization.
"Electronic warfare poses an evolving threat to satellite navigation systems," he said. "The integration of the ADA System to protect various platforms against GNSS jammers is an essential component to any platform or mission system that uses GNSS receivers in general and GPS receivers in particular."

Galifat is proud of their success. "As a center of excellence for development of technologically advanced weapon systems, IAI takes pride in providing ADA to the IAF and to our worldwide customers, and continues to adapt it to evolving threats and customer needs, including land and marine users. Given its proven capability in providing a solution to such significant operational challenge, we believe ADA has strong business potential for numerous countries and customers."
IAF to integrate IAI GPS system

ADA, an Anti-Jam GPS System, was successfully operated during Operation ‘Guardian of the Walls’
IAI's ADA System Integrated into Advanced IAF Airborne Platforms
Oct 20, 2021

ADA, an Anti-Jam GPS System, was successfully operated during Operation ‘Guardian of the Walls’
Israel Aerospace Industries’ (IAI) innovative ADA Anti-Jam GPS System, designed to protect GPS/GNSS navigation from jamming, has been integrated into advanced platforms used by the Israeli Air Force (IAF), including into F-16 fighter jets and various types of UAS. The ADA System has demonstrated operational maturity and is in use by a number of international customers on various airborne, land, and marine platforms. ADA is combat-proven in providing immunity against GPS jammers, most recently demonstrating its effectiveness in ‘Operation Guardian of the Walls’ last May.
At the beginning of 2017, IAI won the Israeli Ministry of Defense's tender to integrate the ADA System into one of the IAF’s advanced airborne platforms. IAI provided the IAF with a comprehensive, cutting-edge solution based on a Controlled Reception Pattern Antenna (CRPA) incorporating unique technological capabilities. ADA’s integration allows the continued operation of avionic systems that rely on satellite navigation when GPS jammers or other mechanisms are used to jam or disrupt satellite signals.
ADA-O, a derivative of the ADA System, adds to the existing ADA portfolio by providing an optimal solution for land or marine platforms requiring outdoor operations. ADA-O is compatible with various platforms, providing a unique, effective and mature operational solution to communication, navigation and command and control systems. Straightforward installation ensures quick integration on end-users’ platforms, such as APC’s, artillery guns, MCCVs, and communication shelters. ADA-O is also suitable for integration on marine platforms.
"Electronic warfare poses an evolving threat to satellite navigation systems. The integration of the ADA System to protect various platforms against GNSS jammers is an essential component to any platform or mission system that uses GNSS receivers in general and GPS receivers in particular. As such, it constitutes a critical element of any modern army’s operational organization,” said Jacob Galifat, IAI’s VP and General Manager of the IAI-MALAM Division. “As a center of excellence for development of technologically advanced weapon systems, IAI takes pride in providing ADA to the IAF and to our worldwide customers, and continues to adapt it to evolving threats and customer needs, including land and marine users. Given its proven capability in providing a solution to such significant operational challenge, we believe ADA has strong business potential for numerous countries and customers."
Most navigation, communication, and warfare systems integrated into modern platforms depend on the continuous availability of GPS/GNSS satellites. The ADA product portfolio, developed by IAI, is compatible with a broad range of satellite navigation systems (GNSS). Its state-of-the-art technology implements multiple mitigation methods and specialized digital signal processing algorithms. The system's versatility facilitates the integration in numerous platforms, including fighter jets and helicopters, UAS, ground platforms such as tanks and armored personnel carriers, marine platforms, and guided munition.
 
