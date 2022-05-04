What's new

IAF to get S-400 air-defence system

P

punch2000

FULL MEMBER
Aug 26, 2021
214
-14
208
Country
India
Location
India
New Delhi: Despite the two-month long war with Ukraine and the problems it has encountered, Russia has, so far, ensured that deliveries of the S-400 air-defence system, despite reports of delays, are on time. The S-400 has anti-aircraft and anti-missile capabilities and India has ordered five systems for the air force.

After the first system arrived, Russia, as per planned, has sent a training module for Indian Air Force personnel so that they can understand the functioning of the system better. The training module arrived in March and the second system, and three more will follow, is expected to arrive next month. The IAF, sources said, has already begun work with the training module, which arrived roughly speaking, on time.

The IAF is now readying to get the third S-400 system, which will be placed in the East, the first one having been located in the North. There is still thinking within the government about additional units of the S-400 or, if it were possible, the S-500. While the S-400 has a range of about 400 km, the S-500, also more versatile, has a longer range-- of about 600-650 km. How this works out in the era of atmanirbharata or self-reliance remains to be seen, but if additional S-400s are bought, it can be seen as a repeat order.

There is also the international situation, with the war in the Ukraine going on for over two months. Whether India would buy additional systems remains to be seen. During the 2+2 talks with the United States in Washington DC recently, the US secretary of state, Anthony Blinken and his colleague, defence secretary Lloyd Austin, did not bring up the S-400 in the talks, but fresh sales are another matter altogether and India will have to take a call on it.

www.google.com

IAF to get S-400 air-defence system

The IAF is now readying to get the third S-400 system, which will be placed in the East, the first one having been located in the North. While the S-400 has a range of about 400 km, the S-500, also more versatile, has a longer range-- of about 600-650 km.
www.google.com www.google.com
 

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 4, Members: 0, Guests: 4)

Similar threads

khansaheeb
Russia’s S-400 Missile System Gains First Blood in Ukraine: Su-27 Shot Down 150km Away - Reports
Replies
0
Views
527
khansaheeb
khansaheeb
S
In talks with India over sanction risk due to S-400 Russia deal: US
Replies
14
Views
671
serenity
serenity
INDIAPOSITIVE
Breaking : India deploys first S-400 air defence system in Punjab sector
2 3 4
Replies
57
Views
5K
SQ8
SQ8
Raj-Hindustani
Russia ready to consider possibility of selling S-500 to India — Russia ambassador
Replies
6
Views
331
lightoftruth
lightoftruth
atya
US Considers Sanctions On India After It Abstained To Vote On Russia - NDTV
2 3 4 5 6 7
Replies
103
Views
4K
AZADPAKISTAN2009
AZADPAKISTAN2009

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom