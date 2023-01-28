IAF Sukhoi Su-30MKI, Mirage 2000 Fighter Jets Crash in Madhya Pradesh's Morena; Wreckage Spotted
Reports suggest both the fighter jets of the Indian Air Force, the Sukhoi-Su30 MKI and Mirage 2000 fighter jets, were part of a training exercise when the incident occurred.
Two fighter jets owned by the Indian Air Force crashed in Madhya Pradesh's Morena on Saturday morning. Reports suggest that Sukhoi- Su30 MKI and Mirage 2000 fighter jets were performing an exercise in the area when the incident happened. It is to be noted that the fate of the pilots in the aircraft is not known yet.
Based on the information available, both aircraft took from the air base in Gwalior. However, the cause of the crash is not known yet. IAF officials have said that the details of the incident will be shared after complete assessment.
AF court of inquiry to establish whether there was a mid-air collision or not. The Su-30 had 2 pilots while Mirage 2000 had one pilot during the crash. Initial reports suggest 2 pilots are safe while an IAF chopper reaching the location of the 3rd pilot soon, revealed Defence Sources to ANI.
As per the latest update, the wreckage of the planes has been spotted. Search and rescue operations launched.
Two Top line fighter jets crashed on same site, collusion ?