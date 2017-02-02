What's new

IAF Su-30MKI starts getting New Secured Radio and Radio altimeter

Mighty Lion

Mighty Lion

Oct 3, 2018
Sukhoi-30MKI starts getting New Secured Radio and Radio altimeter
Published September 15, 2020 |


State-owned Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) has undertaken integration of the Software Defined Radios (SDR) supplied by Israeli Rafael company successfully. Su-30MKI also now features an indigenous ANS-1100A VOR/ILS System that helps aircraft navigate by using fixed ground-based beacons when coming for landing and an Upgraded Radio Altimeter which aids Pilot to carry out low level or night flight below 2500 feet.
Israeli Rafael company had won a contract for 400 Software Defined Radios (SDR) from Indian Air Force (IAF) last year to upgrade its Entire fleet of Sukhoi-30MKI. Mirage-2000 and LCA-Tejas fleet. BNET-AR/Global-Link Airborne software-defined Radio will be integrated into most of the fighter jets so that the Pilots can communicate with each other without been eavesdropped by the rival pilots in the vicinity.

BNET-AR/Global-Link is replacing HAL developed Integrated Communication suite INCOM 1210A which was considered a highly problematic and unsecured channel. Su-30MKI will also get upgraded RAM-1701AS radio altimeter which is also integrated with the newly inducted Dassault Rafale fighter jets.

HAL has also confirmed that Garuthmaa smart glide-bombs with 100km range manufactured by the Research Centre Imarat-DRDO-Hyderabad have successfully passed the Integration trials on Su-30MKI and now have been cleared for operations for the fleet. Indigenous developed 500-kg Garuthmaa guided bomb has a range of 100km and is developed to be similar to SPICE (Smart, Precise Impact, Cost-Effective), an Israel made bomb that was used by the Indian Air Force to hit terror camps in Pakistan’s Balakot on February 26.

A

Aaloo Tikki

Aug 17, 2019
Shame on DRDO and HAL. They even don't have SFDR.. really sad state because of babu giri in OFBs and DRDO.
 
