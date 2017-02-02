IAF Su-30MKI starts getting New Secured Radio and Radio altimeter

Sukhoi-30MKI starts getting New Secured Radio and Radio altimeter

Published September 15, 2020 |State-owned Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) has undertaken integration of the Software Defined Radios (SDR) supplied by Israeli Rafael company successfully. Su-30MKI also now features an indigenous ANS-1100A VOR/ILS System that helps aircraft navigate by using fixed ground-based beacons when coming for landing and an Upgraded Radio Altimeter which aids Pilot to carry out low level or night flight below 2500 feet.Israeli Rafael company had won a contract for 400 Software Defined Radios (SDR) from Indian Air Force (IAF) last year to upgrade its Entire fleet of Sukhoi-30MKI. Mirage-2000 and LCA-Tejas fleet. BNET-AR/Global-Link Airborne software-defined Radio will be integrated into most of the fighter jets so that the Pilots can communicate with each other without been eavesdropped by the rival pilots in the vicinity.Indigenous developed 500-kg Garuthmaa guided bomb has a range of 100km and is developed to be similar to SPICE (Smart, Precise Impact, Cost-Effective), an Israel made bomb that was used by the Indian Air Force to hit terror camps in Pakistan’s Balakot on February 26.