IAF Rafales and Tejas aerial display over Delhi on IAF 88th anniversary

Windjammer said: First you need to discover yourself.......Tejas is not the only single engine jet in IAF inventory....it was more a case of pride at stake than anything else. Click to expand...

You asked when was the latest time a single Engine fighter took part in R-day, I showed you one in which that happened. Being a pride is an exception? lol You should've added that. With more, Tejas inducted you can watch them even more, let the new MK1 ones come around.