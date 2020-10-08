What's new

IAF Rafales and Tejas aerial display over Delhi on IAF 88th anniversary

Mighty Lion said:
Lol lol lol.
Now where are those kids who were saying IAF does not use single engine jets in air displays.
BTW Mirage 2000 participated too.
Before you eat yourself.....even single propeller planes carry out displays.....flying around over an airbase is no big deal.....the question is how many or when was the last time any single engine participated in your Republic Day Flypast. Lol.
 
G

Windjammer said:
Before you eat yourself.....even single propeller planes carry out displays.....flying around over an airbase is no big deal.....the question is how many or when was the last time any single engine participated in your Republic Day Flypast. Lol.
almost every republic day parade
 
Windjammer said:
First you need to discover yourself.......Tejas is not the only single engine jet in IAF inventory....it was more a case of pride at stake than anything else.
You asked when was the latest time a single Engine fighter took part in R-day, I showed you one in which that happened. Being a pride is an exception? lol You should've added that. With more, Tejas inducted you can watch them even more, let the new MK1 ones come around.
 
Chhatrapati said:
You asked when was the latest time a single Engine fighter took part in R-day, I showed you one in which that happened. Being a pride is an exception? lol You should've added that. With more, Tejas inducted you can watch them even more, let the new MK1 ones come around.
Remember you have a lot more MiG-21s and Mirage-2000s than Tejas.
 
Chhatrapati said:
You asked when was the latest time a single Engine fighter took part in R-day, I showed you one in which that happened. Being a pride is an exception? lol You should've added that. With more, Tejas inducted you can watch them even more, let the new MK1 ones come around.
This "single-engine" issue is the foundation of Windjammer's existence on this forum .

Well, I will wait for IAF fanboys to point out how the PAF has lost the skills to fly twin engine fast jets !
 
