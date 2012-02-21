IAF Rafale Induction ceremony in India

Shahzaz ud din
SENIOR MEMBER
- Jun 12, 2017
- 7,053
- 12
- Country
-
- Location
-
Rafael Induction ceremony in India.
Last edited by a moderator:
|Thread starter
|Similar threads
|Forum
|Replies
|Date
|IAF to induct 5 Rafale jets at Ambala air base in Haryana on July 29
|Indian Defence Forum
|25
|H
|As India Inducts Rafale on IAF Day, Pakistan Uses Bot Armies to Make #RunAwayForce_IAF Trend on Twit
|Pakistan Air Force
|13
|I
|Even after Rafale and other inductions, IAF will have only half of 42-squadron target by 2042
|Indian Defence Forum
|11
|IAF plans early induction of Rafale : Contract to be signed “Sooner than Later” in current fiscal
|Indian Defence Forum
|8
|The main challenges in inducting the Rafale to the IAF will be training and
|Indian Defence Forum
|21
|Featured Rafale’s Impact on IAF’s Air Power Capabilities by Air Cdre Kaiser Tufail,
|Military Forum
|56
|IAF Chief: Rafales will intimidate and dominate wherever they are deployed
|Indian Defence Forum
|24
|Bird menace due to garbage dump danger to Rafale in Ambala, IAF tells Haryana govt
|Indian Defence Forum
|4
|I
|IAF test fires MICA air-to-air missiles ahead of Rafale integration
|Indian Defence Forum
|5
|R
|Breaking: IAF Rafales practise mountain night flying for Ladakh in Himachal Pradesh
|Indian Defence Forum
|39