IAF Promotional Video Oct 2020

Trailer23

The narrator forgot to mention 'bout walking back home through the Boarder with grace.


Oh wait, the vIdEo talks about Air Warriors - not PoW's.

My bad.
 
undercover JIX

Trailer23 said:
The narrator forgot to mention 'bout walking back home through the Boarder with grace.


Oh wait, the vIdEo talks about Air Warriors - not PoW's.

My bad.
IAF awarded him brave warrior's award, for not following SOP, disregarding instructions/commands and then getting shot down,

most importantly stealing the recipe of Pakistani fantashtic tea. he was on a mission which he accomplished.
 
Trailer23

mqur1963 said:
WHY ALLOWED HINDU VIDEO
First off, its a Topic on the Indian Defence Thread, so no harm done.

Second, its on the Air Force and i'm pretty certain that its not entirely Hindu. They do have officers that are Muslim, Christian, Sikhs etc.

Its their Thread and they should be allowed to promote whatever they feel fit.
 
Stealth

LOL lets count how many products in the video is purely 100 or even 50% made in India LOLZzz the only supa powa in the world who is dependent on foreign countries for its own defense....

PS: The record of this airforce is extremely poor against Pakistan Airforce from 1965 - to - 2019 :lol:
 
