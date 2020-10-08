IAF PLANS FOR 125 AMCAS

IAF Plans For 125 AMCAs In his pre-Air Force Day Press Conference, Air Chief Marshal RKS Bhadauria stated that the Indian Air Force was considering an order for 125...

In his pre-Air Force Day Press Conference, Air Chief Marshal RKS Bhadauria stated that the Indian Air Force was considering an order for 125 next generation Advanced Medium Combat Aircraft (AMCA).He said that the first two AMCA squadrons would be powered the current General Electric F.414 engines of 90KN thrust while the follow-on five squadrons were likely to get an indigenous power plant with a higher thrust of 125KN.Under the current plans, first flight of the AMCA prototype would be in 2027, leading to full production by 2029.The AMCA project has been blueprinted to fly by 2027, which has been defined as ‘very tight’ by the Indian air force (IAF). Air Chief Marshal RKS Bhadauria has intimated that the first two squadrons of the fighters will be powered by an imported engine while the remaining five are likely to get an indigenous power plant.The Indian Air Force (IAF) is reportedly working aggressively in collaboration with Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) and the Aeronautical Development Agency (ADA) to develop the indigenous AMCA.Earlier reports suggested that six squadrons of AMCAs are planned initially. The first flight is expected in 2024-25, followed by trials and tests. It will be in full production by 2029.AMCA will be a single-seat, twin-engine, stealth all-weather multirole fighter aircraft with an indigenous AESA radar. In 2018, $60 million was allotted for prototype design and R&D.The 25-ton jet will have all munitions in its belly and will be propelled by two engines capable of super-cruise speeds. AMCA will have complex S-shaped serpentine intakes. These hide the spinning turbine blades in the engine and are a key stealth feature.—————————————————————————————————————————————————————