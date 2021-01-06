What's new

IAF Pilot Dies in Mig 21 Crash

Vapnope

Vapnope

SENIOR MEMBER
Nov 11, 2015
4,013
15
6,615
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
www.google.com

MIG 21 Crash: IAF pilot dies in MiG-21 crash near Moga in Punjab, probe ordered | Chandigarh News - Times of India

An Indian Air Force (IAF) MiG-21 fighter aircraft crashed near Moga in Punjab late Thursday night. As per the IAF, pilot Sqn Ldr Abhinav Choudhary sus
www.google.com www.google.com

Indian Air Force (@IAF_MCC) Tweeted:
There was an aircraft accident last night involving a Bison aircraft of IAF in the western sector. The pilot, Sqn Ldr Abhinav Choudhary, sustained fatal injuries. IAF condoles the tragic loss and stands firmly with the bereaved family.
https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1395568810480992257
Indian Air Force (@IAF_MCC) Tweeted:
A Court of Inquiry has been ordered to ascertain the cause of the accident.
https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1395568812439728128
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 2, Members: 0, Guests: 2)

Similar threads

Mighty Lion
2020, the safest year for IAF with only 1 fighter aircraft crash
2 3 4
Replies
47
Views
2K
Myth_buster_1
Myth_buster_1
hussain0216
Indian Army's Cheetah helicopter crashes in Bhutan, two pilots killed
2
Replies
27
Views
1K
mike2000 is back
mike2000 is back
Patriot786b2
India Gets Desperate For Mountain Fighters, Sends Navy MiGs North
Replies
1
Views
394
The Eagle
The Eagle
ghazi52
WHERE EAGLES DARE (A Tribute to Wing Commander Mervyn Middlecoat Shaheed)
Replies
5
Views
791
khail007
K
Jinn Baba
Was Pankaj Kumar the pilot of 2nd downed plane?
2 3 4
Replies
46
Views
7K
Slides
S

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom