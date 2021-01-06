MIG 21 Crash: IAF pilot dies in MiG-21 crash near Moga in Punjab, probe ordered | Chandigarh News - Times of India An Indian Air Force (IAF) MiG-21 fighter aircraft crashed near Moga in Punjab late Thursday night. As per the IAF, pilot Sqn Ldr Abhinav Choudhary sus

Indian Air Force (@IAF_MCC) Tweeted:There was an aircraft accident last night involving a Bison aircraft of IAF in the western sector. The pilot, Sqn Ldr Abhinav Choudhary, sustained fatal injuries. IAF condoles the tragic loss and stands firmly with the bereaved family.Indian Air Force (@IAF_MCC) Tweeted:A Court of Inquiry has been ordered to ascertain the cause of the accident.