MIG 21 Crash: IAF pilot dies in MiG-21 crash near Moga in Punjab
An Indian Air Force (IAF) MiG-21 fighter aircraft crashed near Moga in Punjab late Thursday night.
There was an aircraft accident last night involving a Bison aircraft of IAF in the western sector. The pilot, Sqn Ldr Abhinav Choudhary, sustained fatal injuries. IAF condoles the tragic loss and stands firmly with the bereaved family.
A Court of Inquiry has been ordered to ascertain the cause of the accident.