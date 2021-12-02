IAF Pilot Abhinandan Could End Up Like Alexander Rutskoy

Colonel Alexander Rutskoy was a former Russian Air Force pilot who participated in the Afghan war in the 80s. While carrying out missions against Afghan Mujahedeen, he was shot down by a Pakistan Air Force F-16 in August 1988, as the Russian Colonel's SU-25 jet intruded into Pakistan airspace. He ejected from his stricken jet and was captured by Pakistani troops. Rutskoy was later returned to Russia where he was treated like a hero and eventually selected to become Russian Vice President. Some 30 years later, history repeats it 'self as an Indian Air Force pilot, Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman ends up with similar circumstances. Shot down over Pakistan, captured then returned to India where he is awarded a medal and seen as a hero.Could he also become India's future President or PM.