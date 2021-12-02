What's new

IAF Pilot Abhinandan Could End Up Like Alexander Rutskoy

Colonel Alexander Rutskoy was a former Russian Air Force pilot who participated in the Afghan war in the 80s. While carrying out missions against Afghan Mujahedeen, he was shot down by a Pakistan Air Force F-16 in August 1988, as the Russian Colonel's SU-25 jet intruded into Pakistan airspace. He ejected from his stricken jet and was captured by Pakistani troops. Rutskoy was later returned to Russia where he was treated like a hero and eventually selected to become Russian Vice President. Some 30 years later, history repeats it 'self as an Indian Air Force pilot, Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman ends up with similar circumstances. Shot down over Pakistan, captured then returned to India where he is awarded a medal and seen as a hero.
Could he also become India's future President or PM.

 
Windjammer said:
Getting shot down by an F16 sure has its perks and benefits as well. People feel honored to have been shot down by this platform.
 
Pakistan has been overslaying and it has over-achieved since it's creation.

1948 (Despite being outnumbered 20m vs 500m) Pakistan managed to wrestle away from India a territory larger then Austria that my friend is what an overahiever looks like.
1965 (Pakistan didn't only shout down the Indian offense but in a move of genius managed to invade India in counter-attack surprising the Indians completely and utterly)
Soviet-Afghan hybrid war (Collapse of Soviet union)
Nato-Afghan hybrid war
2019 ( This has humbled India and bursted their bubble because at that time they were going thru a ridiculous uprising febuary 27 has planted the Indians down to the ground

Even the fighters it shoots down are now becoming vice presidents, presidents and heroes
 
Goddamn anyone else with that type of CV would have gone bunkers and become cocky but not Pakistan it is just a daily job and nothing special.. The humility in Pakistan is admirable they don't admire achievements but life continues where the focus switch towards the present... The dice keeps rolling
 
