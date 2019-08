IAF

2025

Rafale ---36+18 (36 initial order plus follow up of 1/2 squadron follow up)

Su-30 ---272+9 (9 extra to be ordered to keep prod. line operation will 2021)

Tejas --- 60(40 MK1 + rest MK1A, More MK1A inductions in progress)

M2K ---48 (all upgraded to MK.2 standard)

Mig29 ---65 (all upgraded to SMT+ standard)

Jaguar ---100 (upgrades to DarwinII standard in progress)



PAF

2025

F-16 ---76+24 (all upgraded to latest Turk standards,extra 2nd hand planes from Turks?)

JF-17 ---200 (Upgraded to BLKII/III standards)

Mirage-3/5 --- 180 (To be phased out with JF-17)



IAF

2030

Rafale ---72

Su-30 ---281

Tejas ---150(40 MK1 + rest MK1A)

Tejas MK2 --- 20 (more inductions in progress)

M2K ---48 (all upgraded to MK.2 standard, to be phased out by Tejas MK2)

Mig29 ---65 (all upgraded to SMT+ standard, to be phased out by Tejas MK2)

Jaguar ---100 (upgrades to DarwinII standard in progress, to be phased out by Tejas MK2)

F-35 --- 10(more inductions of american plane in progress likely purchase after JF-31 order by PAF)



PAF

2030

F-16 ---100 (all upgraded to latest Turk standards)

JF-17 ---300 (Upgraded to BLKII/III standards)

JF-31 ---25 ( more inductions on chinese stealth plane in progress)



Guys this is my own estimates you can disagree with you but please be civilized in discussion.

