BHOPAL: A serving wing commander of IAF, who allegedly said 'Main A mit Shah bol raha hun', was arrested by Madhya Pradesh STF from Delhi on Friday for allegedly impersonating the Union home minister to get a doctor friend appointed as vice-chancellor of a medical university in the state.Wing commander Kuldeep Vaghela, 36, who is currently stationed at IAF headquarters in New Delhi, and orthopaedist Chandresh Kumar Shukla, 39, who runs a dental clinic in Bhopal’s Saket Nagar, are in custody.Dr Shukla has ambitions of breaking into Bollywood and plays a leading role in a film named ‘Mere Desh ki Dharti’ that is ready for release, say sources. He is also executive state head of Dental Council of India (DCI), and is said to be close to a minister in the state government. The air force officer was arrested after due permission from the IAF chief in a coordinated action with officers of central intelligence, said officials. Shukla was picked up from his office