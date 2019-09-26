IAF Mirage-2000 Another One That Got Away !

We all know how on 27th February 2019, during Pakistan Air Force's counter offensive to earlier failed Balakot strikes by the Indian Air Force, in addition to shooting down two IAF fighter jets, PAF had at least 7 other Indian aircraft squarely painted and all could have been shot down with just press of some buttons.It has now emerged that among others, the OC of PAF No 26 Squadron flying in his JF-17 had a Mirage-2000 firmly locked with no chance of escape. He was repeatedly heard, shouting and begging for clearance to ''Fire''. Unfortunately, in the light as not to escalate hostilities, that clearance never came. However, under the circumstances. Just imagine the shockwave the news of a Thunder taking out Mirage-2000, would have sent across the world. None the less PAF can rejoice in the fact that when the test came, the JF-17 held more than it's own against Indian front line fighters.