IAF Mirage-2000 Another One That Got Away !

Nov 9, 2009
1612014931563.png


We all know how on 27th February 2019, during Pakistan Air Force's counter offensive to earlier failed Balakot strikes by the Indian Air Force, in addition to shooting down two IAF fighter jets, PAF had at least 7 other Indian aircraft squarely painted and all could have been shot down with just press of some buttons.
It has now emerged that among others, the OC of PAF No 26 Squadron flying in his JF-17 had a Mirage-2000 firmly locked with no chance of escape. He was repeatedly heard, shouting and begging for clearance to ''Fire''. Unfortunately, in the light as not to escalate hostilities, that clearance never came. However, under the circumstances. Just imagine the shockwave the news of a Thunder taking out Mirage-2000, would have sent across the world. None the less PAF can rejoice in the fact that when the test came, the JF-17 held more than it's own against Indian front line fighters.
 
Nov 3, 2010
This tale is almost 2 years old...
Are Pakistanis that petty that they have to remind themselves of this small victory by gloating about it constantly?

disappointing
 
Aug 24, 2015
Windjammer said:
He was repeatedly heard, shouting and begging for clearance to ''Fire''. Unfortunately, in the light as not to escalate hostilities, that clearance never came.
He should have got permission...sad we missed a chance to show IAF footage of mirage going down.
 
Dec 23, 2017
gangsta_rap said:
This tale is almost 2 years old...
Are Pakistanis that petty that they have to remind themselves of this small victory by gloating about it constantly?

disappointing
Well, certainly this tale is no older than the one parroted around by the Indians about their jets locking on to the PAF aircraft over the LOC/LOAC in 1998 during the Kargil crisis.
 
