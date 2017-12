Specification of Tejas MK1-A :



1.Uttam AESA Radar co-developed with Israel's ELTA corp.





2.Aircraft's weight reduced by 1000 kg from its initial weight of 6500 kg.





3.In-flight refueling capability.



4.Integrated electro-optic Electronic Warfare (EW) sensor.



5.Integration of BVR's like Astra and Derby (I,II).

