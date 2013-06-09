IAF is key to India’s ‘deterrence by punishment’ plan against China. Now to wait for winter

Salaam



The author is a retired IAF vice air marshal.



The man is saying something that is true; the Indians need to fight back hard to start being taken seriously again. Even if they lose, it would be better for them instead of just ignoring the issue and hoping the Chinese don't move further and further.



The same reason Pakistan chose to respond the very next day even though India is clearly a much larger military power. The idea is to make the enemy understand that attacking you will always be too expensive.



Otherwise, not only would India have to assume a much different posture in international dealings but also in its neighbourhood - not to mention that it would see a heavily demoralised miltary having to fight growing insurgencies (helped along by emboldened enemy nations).