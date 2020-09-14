IAF has enhanced India’s deterrent and coercive posture in Ladakh

Whatever transpires on the ground during the coming weeks, the aerospace segment of deterrence, intelligence gathering, surveillance and reconnaissance must act as the strategic establishment’s eyes and first responder in any future responses along the LAC, particularly in Ladakh.

