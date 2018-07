IAF ‘harvesting organs’ of globally retired jets

NEW DELHI: Confronted with a fast-depleting number of fighter quadrons, and long delays in new inductions, the IAF is scrambling around the globe to acquire old jets retired and mothballed by other countries to bolster its existing combat fleet.The hunt for airframes and spares has been particularly successful for the British-origin Jaguar strike fighters, with transfer of “assets” from Oman, France and the UK, which IAF will cannibalise for operational flexibility of its jets.Read more at: