IAF & DRDO successfully tested the smart anti-airfield weapon (SAAW)

I wonder how hard would a similar weapon be to make on our side? Match a HAFR bomb with a REK kit, remove HAFR's drag chute kit, insert a simple altimeter, INS and GPS and you get it. ImIR seeker is next level which we could consider down the lane.A dangerous system if employed correctly. In the start of any conflict, both PAF and IAF will clearly be trying very hard to knock out each other's fighting capability near the border - for the PAF this is essentially most of its fighting capability.
This system looks rather small, so quite a few may be lobbed at a single target. Interesting concept. I wonder what kind of damage they are able to do to runways and if they do a durandall type thing (rocketing into the ground) when they get close to the runway.
Agreed, it’s a Dibber/Durandal (Pakistani version is Hafr) type bomb with REK and or propulsion with satellite navigation.I wonder how hard would a similar weapon be to make on our side? Match a HAFR bomb with a REK kit, remove HAFR's drag chute kit, insert a simple altimeter, INS and GPS and you get it. ImIR seeker is next level which we could consider down the lane.
