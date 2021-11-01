What's new

IAF & DRDO successfully tested the smart anti-airfield weapon (SAAW)

A dangerous system if employed correctly. In the start of any conflict, both PAF and IAF will clearly be trying very hard to knock out each other's fighting capability near the border - for the PAF this is essentially most of its fighting capability.

This system looks rather small, so quite a few may be lobbed at a single target. Interesting concept. I wonder what kind of damage they are able to do to runways and if they do a durandall type thing (rocketing into the ground) when they get close to the runway.
 
A dangerous system if employed correctly. In the start of any conflict, both PAF and IAF will clearly be trying very hard to knock out each other's fighting capability near the border - for the PAF this is essentially most of its fighting capability.

I wonder how hard would a similar weapon be to make on our side? Match a HAFR bomb with a REK kit, remove HAFR's drag chute kit, insert a simple altimeter, INS and GPS and you get it. ImIR seeker is next level which we could consider down the lane.
What do you say?
 
I wonder how hard would a similar weapon be to make on our side? Match a HAFR bomb with a REK kit, remove HAFR's drag chute kit, insert a simple altimeter, INS and GPS and you get it. ImIR seeker is next level which we could consider down the lane.
Agreed, it’s a Dibber/Durandal (Pakistani version is Hafr) type bomb with REK and or propulsion with satellite navigation.
 
HAFR needs some legs to work in this age and time. Without a glide kit for standoff range, overflying an enemy airfield to deliver HAFR would be asking for too much from either the pilot or the platform!
 
