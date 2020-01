IAF : Covering up Su-30 Loss?

The Six Victims belonging to Indian Air Force, who lost their lives during Indo-Pak air combat on 27th February 2019. Unlike WC Abhinandan, they never get the chance to come infront of media and tell their real account. As per Indian sources, these six lost their life when India's Spyder SAM system shot their own Mi-17 helicopter down out of panic in a friendly fire incident.Interestingly, out of these six victims, only Sqn Ldrs Siddharth Vashisht & Ninad Mandavgane (shown in above two larger Pic sections) will receive Vayu Sena Medal on this Republic Day of India. Rest four will receive mention in dispatches only; a biased behavior indeed.Now it raises certain doubts,1: Why TWO Squadron Leaders were flying a helicopter? In general two Sq Ldrs are not assigned at the same time for flying a helicopter.2: Why only Sq Ldrs are receiving Gallantry awards, not rest? Why they both are special? Is it sign of professional biasness? Or something else?3: Why Six personal were onboard a helicopter which was on search & rescue duty? A duty which in general is undertaken by four men?4: Are the pilots of downed Su-30 MKI among them? After all the easiest way to coverup loss of life is to include them in helicopter losses.Pic source: #LiveFistCREDITS: AoP