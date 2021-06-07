What's new

IAF chopper makes hard landing at forward helipad near China

GamoAccu

GamoAccu

NEW DELHI: An indigenous `Dhruv’ advanced light helicopter of the IAF made a 'hard landing’ at a forward helipad near the crucial Daulat Beg Oldie (DBO) airstrip in eastern Ladakh, just a few km from the Line of Actual Control with China, on Monday morning.

The two pilots and another under-training pilot on board, fortunately, escaped with only `minor injuries’, though the helicopter was damaged at the high-altitude helipad.

The IAF has ordered a court of inquiry into the mishap, which came amidst the ongoing military confrontation with China in eastern Ladakh, said an official.

There has been a heavy build-up by the People’s Liberation Army in the critically-located Depsang-DBO sector, apart from other areas in eastern Ladakh, since April-May last year.

The IAF’s advance landing ground (ALG) at DBO, at an altitude of 16,614-feet, overlooks the strategic Karakoram Pass and is just a few km from the LAC and the China-occupied Aksai Chin region beyond. The DBO ALG has been described as “a big threat for China” by IAF chief Air Chief Marshal R K S Bhadauria.

The IAFhas forward deployed Sukhoi-30MKI, Mirage-2000, MiG-29 and Jaguar fighters as well Apache attack, Chinook heavy-lift and other helicopters and surface-to-air missile squadrons, among other platforms, in Ladakh and elsewhere since the troop stand-off erupted over a year ago.

IAF chopper makes hard landing at forward helipad near China border

India News: NEW DELHI: An indigenous `Dhruv' advanced light helicopter of the IAF made a 'hard landing' at a forward helipad near the crucial Daulat Beg Oldie (DBO) airstrip in eastern Ladakh
siegecrossbow

siegecrossbow

Trango Towers said:
Loooooool

Initially I thought it landed on a Chinese helipad. Remember when Indian chopper landed on pak base.

Make in India again
I'll try to put a positive spin on this:
1) The fact that Dhruv is stationed near the LAC shows Indian military has confidence in the platform.
2) The fact that it made a hard landing shows that Indian military is training hard.

Any other ideas?
 
Trango Towers

Trango Towers

siegecrossbow said:
I'll try to put a positive spin on this:
1) The fact that Dhruv is stationed near the LAC shows Indian military has confidence in the platform.
2) The fact that it made a hard landing shows that Indian military is training hard.

Any other ideas?
That's so bad.. I am laughing

1. Indian military didn't have confidence in the su30mki but they worshipped it and then they called them AMRAAM dodgers.

2. Hard landing vs training hard. Umm more like they will get smacked very hard
 
siegecrossbow

siegecrossbow

Trango Towers said:
That's so bad.. I am laughing

1. Indian military didn't have confidence in the su30mki but they worshipped it and then they called them AMRAAM dodgers.

2. Hard landing vs training hard. Umm more like they will get smacked very hard
Train hard, land harder. That slogan has a nice ring to it haha.
 
Deltadart

Deltadart

Oh perhaps they spotted some females on the ground, and in a rush to get there before other would be rapists almost crashed their chopper?
 
