IAF chopper makes hard landing at forward helipad near China

NEW DELHI: An indigenous `Dhruv’ advanced light helicopter of the IAF made a 'hard landing’ at a forward helipad near the crucial Daulat Beg Oldie (DBO) airstrip in eastern Ladakh, just a few km from the Line of Actual Control with China, on Monday morning.
The two pilots and another under-training pilot on board, fortunately, escaped with only `minor injuries’, though the helicopter was damaged at the high-altitude helipad.
The IAF has ordered a court of inquiry into the mishap, which came amidst the ongoing military confrontation with China in eastern Ladakh, said an official.
There has been a heavy build-up by the People’s Liberation Army in the critically-located Depsang-DBO sector, apart from other areas in eastern Ladakh, since April-May last year.
The IAF’s advance landing ground (ALG) at DBO, at an altitude of 16,614-feet, overlooks the strategic Karakoram Pass and is just a few km from the LAC and the China-occupied Aksai Chin region beyond. The DBO ALG has been described as “a big threat for China” by IAF chief Air Chief Marshal R K S Bhadauria.
The IAFhas forward deployed Sukhoi-30MKI, Mirage-2000, MiG-29 and Jaguar fighters as well Apache attack, Chinook heavy-lift and other helicopters and surface-to-air missile squadrons, among other platforms, in Ladakh and elsewhere since the troop stand-off erupted over a year ago.
